UN adopts resolution calling for Russia to pay Ukraine war reparations

The United Nations General Assembly on Monday approved a resolution saying Russia must be held accountable for violations of international law related to the war in Ukraine, including by paying war reparations.

Why it matters: The vote on the non-binding resolution is largely symbolic, but the support for the text is yet another indication of Russia’s isolation on the world stage following its invasion of Ukraine.

The big picture: The resolution, co-sponsored by dozens of nations including the U.S., reaffirms the UN General Assembly’s support for the “sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity” and calls for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.

The resolution adds that Russia must be held accountable for any violations of international law and “must bear the legal consequences of all of its internationally wrongful acts, including making reparation for the injury, including any damage, caused by such acts.”

It also states there is a need to create “an international mechanism for reparation for damage, loss or injury” stemming from Russia’s war in Ukraine and recommends member nations, in cooperation with Ukraine, create an “international register” to document evidence and claims of “damage, loss or injury” to Ukrainian citizens and the state.

