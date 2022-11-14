Urgent warning issued to drivers over cashless parking scams

With the introduction of cashless parking taking the UK by storm, scammers have found a new way to “harvest data and money” from drivers. With that in mind, motorists across Britain have been issued with an urgent warning.
Nowadays, drivers may struggle to find a parking machine that accepts cash.
Most of them take cards or force road users to scan QR codes to pay online.
As a result, scammers have resorted to replacing QR codes with fake ones in order to steal personal details and money.
By putting their own QR codes on parking machines, fraudsters are often able to trick drivers into giving them their card details or making a fake payment.
According to new research, one in every 100 cars purchased online has a hidden past, despite being resold as pristine.
Around 75,000 cars are sold and purchased in the UK each year for more than their worth.
This means one percent of all vehicles listed on auto trading websites have unseen and potentially hazardous faults.
These vehicles may also have a dubious background with data which wouldn’t show up on a standard vehicle history check.
Issues could range from clocked odometers to repaired write-offs offered as clean vehicles for much more than their actual value.
Ryan Fulthorpe, car insurance expert at GoCompare, warned drivers of the risks they face when buying a used car online.
He added: “In the UK, it is against consumer law to hide any information about a damaged car when advertising for sale.
“Despite this, thousands of vehicles are being sold under false assumptions, misleading potential buyers.
“Carrying out some smart checks before making a purchase is essential to avoid being made a victim of a used car scam.”
