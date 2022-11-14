US cruise destination votes for tough tourist limits

Tourists then have to take coaches or trains to Venice if they want to visit the historical Italian city.

Anti-cruise campaigners welcomed the news from Bar Harbor on social media as a victory.

Global Cruise Activist Network tweeted: “Bar Harbor, Maine voters speak up for themselves.

“When the town council wouldn’t listen, they sponsored a ballot initiative and it won with 58 percent of the votes.”

Safer,Cleaner Ships tweeted: “Appears voters in Bar Harbor, Maine have passed cruise ship limites stricter than those recently adopted by the town council, capping disembarkations at 1,000 per day.

“Congrats to all who worked so hard on this and to the people of Bar Harbor who will benefit.”