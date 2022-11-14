Virgin Media launches new social tariff for Universal Credit claiments

Jeff Dodds, chief operating officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “We know how important affordable, reliable connectivity is – which is why we were one of the first providers to launch a social tariff back in 2020 to support customers facing financial difficulty.

“Fast forward two years and our new faster alternative, Essential Broadband Plus, is providing even greater choice and flexibility for those in need with speeds of 50Mbps for just £20 a month.

“It’s just one of the many ways we’re doing more to help support our customers through the cost-of-living crisis, delivering better value at a time when it matters most.”

People can sign up for one of Virgin Media O2 social tariffs through their dedicated social tariff page on their website.

