Vivaan Shah Is In A Relationship With Karishma Sharma, Latter Calls Him A Blessing

Bollywood celebs have always found a way to surprise us, be it through their pathbreaking acting or their lovey-dovey personal lives. While their respective film careers need no introduction and are quite open amongst their humongous fan base, it is their personal lives that some celebs wish to keep under wraps for a long time before making it official.

One such couple is the talented actors Vivaan Shah and Karishma Sharma. The two have fallen head-over-heels in love with one another, and have been dating each other for over a year now. However, they have managed to keep it under wraps for a long time, and it is for the first time now that Karishma has finally opened up about the same.

When Vivaan was asked about it, he simply refused to divulge anything about it and mentioned that they were not ready to talk about it soon. However, it is Karishma who bared her heart out about her relationship and on the contrary, blushed a lot while speaking about it. She said:

“Last year, when my father passed away, he and his family were there for me. His family is like my family. He is a sweetheart, my best friend and a blessing in my life. And my mother likes him”

For the unversed, Vivaan is the son of veteran actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak. He made his screen presence felt with his debut in the film, 7 Khoon Maaf and thereafter made a strong performance in the film, Happy New Year. Ever since there has been no look back for the actor.

According to some earlier reports, Vivaan was said to have been dating Akshara Haasan, the younger daughter of veteran actor, Kamal Haasan. However, while Vivaan has always remained quite mum about his relationships so far, it seems that this news was mere speculation.

Well, we wish the couple all the very best for their years together.

