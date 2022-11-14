VRJAM and Polygon Partner to Build VR-based Arena in the Metaverse

Share this article

Award-winning, live metaverse entertainment platform VRJAM has announced their partnership with Polygon, the Ethereum scaling blockchain protocol supporting Web3 technology for millions of users, to create “Planet Polygon” alongside VRJAM’s Open Beta platform launch from November 2nd. The metaverse-based virtual project is being launched in conjunction with VRJAM’s native cryptocurrency, VRJAM Coin, which will officially launch November 30th.

Planet Polygon

Planet Polygon is an immersive live events space within VRJAM’s platform, where Polygon’s creative team will work together with VRJAM to define the next step in the evolution of esports and virtual live events. With Polygon’s expertise in blockchain solutions and VRJAM’s advanced virtual world-building in the metaverse, the two will create a state-of-the-art live events and esports arena for gaming fans around the world to share unforgettable experiences.

Within Planet Polygon and other VRJAM destinations, users can utilize VRJAM Coin, VRJAM’s native cryptocurrency, to buy and sell products and services, offering new ways for creators and brands to monetise content and live events. As retail trade increases on the VRJAM platform through the sale of digital items, tickets, merch and other products, the volume of trade in VRJAM Coin equally increases, stabilizing its value simultaneously.

VRJAM is a revolutionary real-time platform for virtual events and immersive content creation. By utilizing cutting edge Web3 and immersive technologies, VRJAM offers users next-generation solutions for live performances in the multiverse. VRJAM empowers creators, platform owners, and brands to design and realize interactive, immersive experiences that not only leave their audiences awestruck by their beauty but inspired and eager for more. The platform is PC-based, and for the optimal virtual experience, it is Meta Quest 2 compatible offering life like experiences of live events in fully immersive VR.

Key features of the platform include:

A persistent ‘always on’ virtual world with an array of live events

A platform for the creation and rendering of revolutionary new types of digital products and NFT’s

A space for direct to fan engagement and the creation of ‘fan experience’ events

Powered by its native in-game cryptocurrency ‘VRJAM Coin’

A digital solution to empower live events venues including Planet Polygon to exist in the multiverse

A platform for the distribution and monetization of avatars, NFTs and recorded content from global brands and premium content creators including gamers and e-sports players.

Sam Speaight, VRJAM CEO, said:

“Planet Polygon will define a new threshold of user experience for metaverse live events and open up the world of Web3 gaming in a way that is totally unique in the metaverse vertical. We’re honored to be working with our friends at Polygon Studios to bring the remarkable solution to the world.”

Over 60 metaverse projects, including Sandbox, Decentraland, Somnium Space, and others, have already chosen to build on Polygon as an open, accessible, high-speed, and sustainable framework to develop their virtual worlds.

Brain Trunzo, Metaverse Lead for Polygon, added:

“Planet Polygon is an ambitious VR-based metaverse project that we hope will inspire creators worldwide. Allowing real-time, immersive content and experiences will provide a new way for creators to engage directly with fans, delivering a fantastic user experience.”

VRJAM is an award winning real-time platform powered by XR technology for virtual events and immersive content creation. Their software solution empowers creators and brands to offer fans inspiring immersive experiences that redefine fan engagement within the Web3 environment. VRJAM’s community of partners, advisors and investors includes some of the leading brands in the blockchain space including Polygon, and Gate.io as well as an array of top tier consumer brands including the world’s leading game developer, Epic Games.

Polygon is the leading blockchain development platform, offering scalable, affordable, secure and sustainable blockchains for Web3. Its growing suite of products offers developers easy access to major scaling solutions including L2 (ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid, stand-alone and enterprise chains, and data availability. The network is home for some of the biggest Web3 projects such as Aave, Uniswap and OpenSea.