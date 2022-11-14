Wagner mercenary boss rages at prisoner executed trying to desert

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace explained that history has shown that Russia comes back time and time again.

Mr Wallace told Times Radio: “Well I don’t think we should ever underestimate Russia.

“History shows that Russia comes back time and time again, we shouldn’t be foolish enough to see what we’re seeing in Kherson and just think brilliant, it’s all over and sort of think peace in our time.

“I mean at the moment Russia has made a military decision that probably makes sense, which is withdrawing behind what we would call a natural obstacle, in this case, a very large river.”

Mr Wallace added: “And will start and are starting to obviously sort of dig in and try and create a sort of concrete defensive line.

“In fact, I think there are three defensive lines between Kherson and Crimea, and that at that is probably the military sense.

“It was untenable for them to hold Kherson as they are, but Russia has in its toolbox very sadly all sorts of things that we would find unacceptable in the West.

“You know total brutality, mass bombing of civilian areas, we’ve seen war crimes used as a tool of war.

“We see energy used across the world as a tool and if Russia wishes to, it will no doubt start pummeling, you know, potentially Kherson.”

