Watch out Samsung! Sky Glass TV is dropped to its lowest-ever price





Exactly a year after it first launched, Sky Glass is finally getting a very tempting discount. In fact, Sky is boasting that it’s currently offering this fully internet-connected television at its lowest-ever price.

These best Sky deals, which have launched just in time for the big Black Friday sales, are offering customers the chance to take delivery of this gogglebox along with Netflix and premium Sky channels for just £36 per month. That low price is for the smaller 43-inch model with Sky promising that its Black Friday deal will save almost £100 over the term of the contract. If you want something bigger then there is also a deal on the 55-inch screen which now costs £41 per month or there’s the biggest 65-inch display for £45 per month. That supersized model offers the biggest saving with Sky saying its Black Friday deal cuts over £144 off the standard price. As we mentioned earlier, all of these offers include full Netflix access along with channels such as Sky Atlantic, Sky Documentaries, Sky Nature and more. Sound enticing? You can find all of these new Sky deals here.

If you weren’t already aware, Sky Glass offers a totally new way to watch content from the provider. Instead of a dish being drilled into your walls, everything is beamed to the big screen via a broadband connection which means there’s no annoying installation. Sky Glass also has all the technology built into its shell so you don’t need a separate set-top box and there’s even a soundbar tucked under the screen to boost the audio. Other bonus features include full access to all the best streaming apps such as Disney+ and Prime Video plus you can record shows and movies via Sky’s Playlists feature. This stores content via Sky’s cloud recordings and online catch-up services such BBC iPlayer. You also get a remote control with full backlit keys and voice search helps you find things quickly without digging into endless menus. Want to know more? Read our full Sky Glass review to find out if this TV offers everything you need.

Along with Sky Glass, these new Sky Black Friday deals also include the satellite YV firm’s lowest-ever price for its Superfast broadband package, with bills starting from just £23 per month. That offer includes standard 36Mbps downloads which are just about quick enough for a bit of streaming and sending a few emails each day. But don’t panic if you want something faster as there are plenty more discounts available including money off Sky’s Ultrafast plan. This package, which includes 145Mbps speeds, is now just £30 per month which is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen from Sky. Want to know more about all the best upcoming deals? Read our in-depth guide to the best Black Friday deals with early deals, top tips and how to spot a bargain.

