What is a sonic boom? Florida hears secret X-37B Space Force plane returning to Earth





A series of sonic booms was created by a secret Space Force ship that landed in Cape Canaveral, Florida, over the weekend. The booms, accompanied by flashes, were so loud that many confused it with a meteor strike. However, the boom was created by the 30-foot-long, robotic X-37B military ship known for its secret missions and ability to stay in orbit for extended periods. The ship ended its trip at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, Florida, around 5 am on Saturday, November 12, creating a series of booms just before landing at the space center.

In case you heard that very LOUD sonic boom this morning in Central Florida (like I did), it may have been this… No, there was no UFO!🛸In case you heard that very LOUD sonic boom this morning in Central Florida (like I did), it may have been this… floridatoday.com/story/tech/sci… No, there was no UFO!🛸 In case you heard that very LOUD sonic boom this morning in Central Florida (like I did), it may have been this… floridatoday.com/story/tech/sci…

A boom is created when the overhead vehicle travels faster than the speed of sound.

Cause of Sonic Boom explored after secretive space ship shakes up Florida residents

As the spacecraft headed across Florida early Saturday before landing in the space center, residents of the city reported a loud sound. Many also reported that they felt like their homes were shaking. However, this is a phenomenon called the Sonic Boom, created due to the air being displaced by the aircraft.