What time is 1899 coming to Netflix?

If you’re in the mood for a horror series, you’ll want to check out Netflix at the end of the week. It’s all about 1899. What time can you stream it?

Fans of Rain and Dark will want to check out the newest dystopian horror series. It’s all about 1899, which is heading to Netflix at the end of the week. Thursday, Nov. 17 is the official release date.

The series follows immigrants on a steamship from London to New York. All they want is to start a new life, live the American dream. However, we all know that never really happens with TV shows like this.

Across the ocean, the group of travelers will end up caught in a mysterious riddle. It all starts when they find a vessel adrift on the ocean, but what does this ship have on board? Can the passengers figure out the riddle before it’s too late?

1899 release time on Netflix

There is some good news for those who want to check out the new series. It arrives at the end of the week. Netflix is consistent with the release times. Check out the series at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Thursday morning.

All eight episodes will be available at once to binge-watch. You’ll be able to see the mystery and watch as it unfolds throughout the weekend.

The series has already had a two-episode premiere event at the Toronto International Film Festival. It’s received some mixed reviews since then, but if you like Dark it’s going to be something worth checking out. It does come from the same team, after all.

It’s a German series, but it isn’t fully in German. After all, there are many immigrants from different locations on the ship, so there are multiple languages used throughout the series.

1899 is available to stream on Netflix on Thursday, Nov. 17.