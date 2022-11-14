What’s your relationship with failure? | Southern Courier

Self-confidence can greatly influence our mental health, our happiness, our success and the success of others around us.

Confidence is our ability to believe that we can achieve something. The most important aspect of self-confidence is that it enables us to act, instead of just feeling good about ourselves. Self-confidence can be developed through several techniques. One of these techniques is seeing ourselves as a work in progress.

Are you afraid to fail? You may think failure is a sign of weakness or inferiority. You may be afraid of being wrong or looking stupid because you are afraid of what might happen. You rarely take risks. You make safe decisions inside your comfort zone because your comfort zone gives you confidence, but what happens when you rely solely on your comfort zone?

Well, you may be confident in your bubble, but that confidence is fragile and limited. As soon as you leave your comfort zone, your confidence disappears leaving you uncertain and afraid. So, how do you build confidence that lasts in and out of your comfort zone? How do you adapt to a risky situation even if you don’t know what you are doing?

To build unstoppable universal confidence you need to change your relationship with failure. You shouldn’t be afraid to make mistakes and to admit when you are wrong, there’s nothing weak or inferior about failure because failure helps you recognise your shortcomings and that recognition helps you grow personally and professionally.

If you never admit that you are wrong, you’ll never learn what’s right.

So, remember this: you are a work in progress. You may be wrong as often as you are right, but you are trying to improve and that’s something to be proud of.