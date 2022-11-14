When Britons on Tax Credits can expect second cost of living payment

To help with spiralling living costs, the Government announced a cost of living payment scheme as part of an estimated £15.3billion support package. The scheme has been offered to those claiming certain benefits or the state pension, and payment amounts – as well as months of distribution – have varied.

The main cost of living payment, worth £650, was to be paid in two lump sums of £326 and £324, for eligible households receiving certain benefits.

Eligible recipients have been receiving instalments since the support scheme launched in July, but the payment date has depended on the type of benefit a person is in receipt of.

And now, the HMRC has now announced when eligible Tax Credit-only claimants will receive their second half, worth £324.

Every Tax Credit customer will receive a letter between November 14 and November 18, 2022, explaining the second cost of living payment; what makes an individual eligible, when it could arrive, and who it will be distributed by.

READ MORE: ‘4 out of 10 Londoners won’t be able to pay their rent