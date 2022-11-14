CBR supports the hard work of developers and industry professionals to create the video games fans all know and love, but it’s important to remember the ongoing allegations that Activision-Blizzard is facing when making decisions about the games you play. You can find CBR’s continuing coverage of the Activision-Blizzard allegations here.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, the sequel to 2019’s ever-popular reboot Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, was released on Oct. 28. So far, the game has garnered mixed reviews, but it still sold nearly five million copies within the first 24 hours of its release. It features the return of several familiar Call of Duty characters, such as Captain John Price, John “Soap” MacTavish, Sergeant Kyle “Gaz” Garrick, and Simon “Ghost” Riley.





One element that has fans scouring the environment is the Intel fragments that can be gathered across the game. There are 50 pieces of Intel for players to find across three co-op missions (Low Profile, Denied Area, and Defender Mt. Zaya), making it a challenge that requires exceptional attention to detail. Here’s where to find all the Intel in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

Where to Find the Intel in the Low Profile Special Ops Mission

The first piece of Intel in Low Profile can be found on the kitchen counter in the northeastern building in Site C. For the second Intel fragment, head one floor up from where the first piece was found. In the room to the right, the Intel can be found on a desk. Next, head to the second room to the right on the same floor of the building. After looting the key on the desk, interact with the audio equipment in the room to find the third piece of Intel.

In the northwestern building on the Site C map, the laptop with the fourth piece of Intel will be sitting on a desk. After grabbing it, players should head downstairs to find the fifth piece of Intel on a desk in the hall. On the same floor of that building, there will be another piece of Intel, the sixth fragment, on a desk to the right of the staircase. After exiting through the window on the second floor, players should head to the next building to the northwest, where they’ll find a key in the first room. Use this key to unlock the desk drawer to the left of the door, where the seventh piece of Intel can be found.

Upon reaching the building southwest of Site A, climb the ladder to the roof, where the eighth piece of Intel can be found upon a crate. Then, head into the building next to the water tower. On the first floor, in a room with a desk and some crates, the ninth piece of Intel is on the farthest crate from the door. In the same building and on the same floor, head to the room on the right and go around the corner to the right. The 10th piece of Intel is located on some stacked boxes. On the first floor of the same building, the 11th piece of Intel is located on a table in the farthest room on the right.

Next, travel to the southeastern building of Site B to the right of a giant archway. Climb the ladder to the roof and jump onto the rooftop of the adjacent building where the 12th piece of Intel is waiting. Players should then head to the next building to the southeast, where they’ll find the 13th piece of Intel waiting on a desk to the right of the entrance. After heading through the back door of the building where they found this piece of Intel, players can climb the ladder to a room. The 14th piece of Intel can be found on a box near a wall.

On the map, there is a marked location north of the Exfiltration Site. There, near a long wall, the 15th piece of Intel can be found. At the bridge west of Site C, jump onto the back of the yellow truck to find the 16th piece of Intel. Then, head to the river to the right of the island located in the middle of the game’s map. Players should dive into an opening below the water and keep swimming until they find a wooden arch, where the 17th Intel fragment can be found on a crate. Players should continue swimming on the right side of the island until they see a large rock. The 18th piece of Intel can be found in the water nearby.

In the building located on the western point of the riverbank surrounding the island, players should climb the ladder to the roof and walk across the ladders extending from the adjacent building until they see a cylindrical structure. The 19th piece of Intel is located there. Then, head to the tower at the northeastern end of the map and climb it. On a roof nearby is the 20th and final piece of Intel for the mission. Players just need to use their parachute to go from the top of the tower to the roof.

Where to Find the Intel in the Denied Area Special Ops Mission

To find the first piece of Intel for Denied Area, players should head to S.A.M. Site A with their Geiger Counter and look for the area with the highest readings, which is where the Intel is located. Next, head south to the structure in front of S.A.M. Site A. The second piece of Intel is sitting on a wooden chair. In the tent west of S.A.M. Site A, the third Intel fragment is on a desk next to some audio equipment. In the building between S.A.M. Site A and the other sites, players should head down the hall and turn right until they come to an open room. In a folder on the table is the fourth piece of Intel.

Locate the building with a tower on top and enter it through a window on the left side. Players should work through the rooms until they find one full of beds, and here the fifth piece of Intel is waiting on a table. Next, exit the building, re-enter through the front entrance, and climb the ladder to the tower. Head through the red door of the tower and continue climbing. Next to a brick wall is the sixth piece of Intel.

Head south to the largest building on the map. Players should pass the ammunition store and enter through the right side — they’ll find a hall where they can turn right near some construction equipment. At the end of that hallway, turn left and head up the stairs. At the top, in the room to the right, the seventh piece of Intel is sitting on a metal chest. Then, head to the building directly northeast and take the stairs to the first roof. Inside, below the set of stairs, the eighth piece of Intel is sitting on the table next to the television.

On the map, look for where the road loops around a set of buildings. Go to the building in the center and head upstairs to the second floor. The ninth piece of Intel is on the television stand. Then, head to the building in the northwest portion of S.A.M. Site D. Inside, the 10th piece of Intel can be found on a USB plugged into a laptop. Next, head to the second-largest building to the east and take the stairs all the way up. Through a door to the right, the 11th piece of Intel can be found in a chest of drawers. To find the 12th Intel fragment, players should look for a spike on their Geiger Counter in the area where they found the 10th piece of Intel. Once the reading reaches nine, they’ll find the Intel fragment.

To find the 13th piece of Intel, travel to the small shack to the south. Inside, the Intel fragment is on a table. Alternatively, this Intel can also spawn in a shack in S.A.M. Site C. Then, head south to a cluster of five buildings and climb onto the roof of the middle one on the left of the group by jumping on a water tank. Here, players can find the 14th Intel fragment. Next, head to the area near the cargo truck in the southwestern portion of the map. Here, players should use their Geiger Counter until it spikes to at least nine near the 15th piece of Intel. In the wooded area to the east of the 15th fragment, use the Geiger Counter to find the 16th Intel fragment.

After clearing S.A.M. Site C of the Juggernaut enemy, the 17th piece of Intel can be picked up in a shack with a cargo truck inside. In the house near the entrance to S.A.M. Site C, the 18th piece of Intel is located near a potted plant and television on the second floor. After completing S.A.M. Site C, head to S.A.M. Site B, where the 19th piece of Intel is located in the ammo refill station by a S.A.M. turret. For the 20th piece of Intel for this mission, head to the eastern border of the map near S.A.M. Site B. In one of the small buildings there, the last Intel fragment can be found on a table next to a radio.

Where to Find the Intel in the Defender: Mt. Zaya Special Ops Mission

In the warehouse at the start of the mission, the first piece of Intel is resting on the crate closest to the door that leads to Site C. The second piece of Intel is on a bench inside the building housing Site C. In a building near Site B, southwest of the circular building on the map, the third piece of Intel can be found on a desk next to a monitor. Inside the circular building, the fourth piece of Intel is in front of a set of computer monitors.

Players should then travel to Site A, where they can find the fifth piece of Intel on a console in the middle of the room. Then, head east through the hallway that leads to the exit. The sixth Intel fragment is located between two servers. In the same circular building, venture behind the warehouse. There are three possible locations for the seventh piece of Intel, so be sure to check all of them: on top of a desk, on a file cabinet between a set of monitors, or on the third-floor computer desk.

Next, head to the room behind the Buy Station. There are two possible locations for the eighth piece of Intel: on the file cabinet closest to Site A on the map or the file cabinet that’s closest to the Buy Station. To find the ninth piece of Intel, players need to locate a vending machine inside one of the buildings near Site A. Interacting with it and paying $20,000 earns players the Intel fragment. For the final piece of Intel, head to the locked building near Site B and, due to an ongoing bug, get in by quipping the Assault Suit or Juggernaut Suit. Inside, the Intel fragment is on top of a table.

