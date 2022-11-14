Where to Watch Yellowstone Season 5

Dubbed the most-watched cable drama of last year by Variety, Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone is back with its fifth season. This season will operate a little different from seasons past, airing 14 total episodes over two 7-episode chunks. And it’s safe to assume that there will be just as much drama for the Dutton family this season as there was in seasons past. With series patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner) becoming the governor of Montana, Yellowstone season 5 increases the Duttons’ influence and sets up an intriguing premise for the season.

If you’re unfamiliar with the series, Yellowstone “chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.” Paramount’s official synopsis for season 5 says “The Dutton family fights to defend their ranch and way of life from an Indian reservation and land developers. Medical issues and family secrets put strain on the Duttons, and political aspirations and outside partnerships threaten their future.”

The first part of season 5 premiered Sunday, Nov. 13 on the Paramount Network, and Yellowstone is set to air weekly until Dec. 18, before it takes a holiday break and returns for its second half. Here’s how you can keep up with the rest of the season.

Where You Can Watch Season 5 of Yellowstone

Season 5 of Yellowstone airs on the Paramount Network on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET. Episodes from this season can also be watched live and in reruns on other Viacom channels like CMT and MTV. Most cable providers and live TV streaming services also offer an on-demand or DVR option in case you can’t watch new episodes live.