‘Whole mountain completely devastated’ as fire tears through land

A huge wildfire has broken out across a rural mountain in Wales, with fire fighters watching the inferno throughout this afternoon before retreating due to “hazardous terrain and darkness”. The blaze tore across Foel Dduarth in Snowdonia, and was reportedly so large it could seen from northern Anglesey.

North Wales Fire and Rescue said in a statement shortly after 9pm that crews had been in attendance and aware of the fire in the open in Abregwyngregyn since 3pm.

It added that “crews will re-attend in the early hours to reinspect”.

Farmer Gareth Wyn Jones, in his capacity as chairman of a local graziers’ association, rushed to the scene after being alerted to the fire.

He told NorthWalesLive: “It looks like something you would see in the Lord of the Rings, it’s so big and fast-moving.

“The whole of the mountain has gone, it’s completely devastated.

“In all my years I’ve never seen a fire move so fast. It’s just unbelievable. We’ll have to wait until the morning to find out if it’s spread to other mountains nearby.”

More to follow…