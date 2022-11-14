Widowed dad writing a book to teach children about grief

Ric Hart wants to teach Hugo, now four, and other children about grief.

The full-time dad, from Doncaster, who was left to raise their boy after Jade’s death, said: “At first, I wanted to fall apart. She was my best friend and soul mate – and I didn’t know how to live without her.

“The grief was crazy. I wasn’t even on this planet but I had to look after a baby that was only a few hours old.

“I was getting only two or three hours of sleep a night and was visited by frequent traumatic nightmares.”

Jade, 33, died in July 2018 due to mistakes by medics – with an inquest ruling a doctor at Bassetlaw Hospital in Worksop, Notts, made “serious errors”.

Ric, 38, was faced with overwhelming grief – but the responsibility of raising a new-born kept him on track.