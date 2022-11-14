William and Kate issue picture and birthday message to King Charles

Prince William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, took to Twitter to publicly wish King Charles a happy birthday on the day he turns 74. Via their official Twitter account, the royals wrote: “Wishing a very happy birthday to His Majesty The King!”

The pair also included in their post a picture of the monarch, showing him smiling widely during an engagement.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ message comes shortly after The Royal Family Twitter account also marked the first birthday of Charles as the sovereign of the country.

The tweet read: “Wishing His Majesty The King a very happy birthday today.”

MORE TO FOLLOW