Wisconsin couple boats America’s Great Loop, rarer than Mount Everest


  • Jill and James Iverson, of Manitowoc, Wisconsin, completed America’s Great Loop.
  • The trip is a more than 6,000-mile loop around the United States and Canada.
  • “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” James Iverson said.

MANITOWOC, Wis. – Back on Sept. 2, 2021, Jill and James Iverson locked up their home, walked down the street to the Manitowoc Marina, climbed into their sailboat and careened away for more than a year.

The couple – long-time boaters –  fulfilled a big dream to complete America’s Great Loop, a more than 6,000-mile route that took them down inland rivers including the Illinois and Mississippi to the Gulf of Mexico, around Florida’s coastline, up the East Coast to New York state canals into Canada, before returning to Lake Michigan.

They “crossed their wake,” or returned where they started from, on Sept. 10 of this year. It’s a feat about 200 people, or 150 boats, a year complete. That compares to 700 people who climb Mount Everest or the 1,000 folks who trek the entire Appalachian Trail each year.

“It’s a relatively rare thing to do,” James said. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

James and Jill Iverson while on America's Great Loop.

The couple has traveled by boat for 35 years. They’ve sailed extensively on the Great Lakes, crossed the Atlantic Ocean a few times and sailed in the Caribbean a few times.

“We heard about the Great Loop a few years ago and decided it was time to do it,” Jill said.

Their boat, the Alvin James, is like a miniature 33-foot-long boat, she said. The Alvin James has a single engine and is slow, going about 8 to 10 miles per hour. It has a small kitchen, a comfortable bed, a “back porch” and two steering stations.

Most days they traveled about 40 or 50 miles. Some days they didn’t move at all. Some days they went farther.

The Great Loop is a circumnavigation of eastern USA and Canada on rivers, canals, lakes & open ocean. The loop is marked here.

“The U.S. and Canada are very beautiful looking in from the water,” Jill said. “We didn’t see a strip mall or a fast-food joint for a year. We didn’t sit in a car for a year, except for a few Uber rides. What we saw was the small coastal towns. It was wonderful and magical.”

Along the way, they met many friendly Loopers from around the world. They met boaters from as far away as Australia, and families who home-schooled their kids on the Loop.





