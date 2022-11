Within the past 12 months, Google searches for ‘side hustle’ have increased by a staggering 58 percent.

In the last month alone, there have been 26,000 searches in the UK as second jobs becoming all the more popular.

A recent study by GoDaddy found that 10 million Britons are exploring taking a second or even third job.

Darren Fell, the founder and CEO at Crunch, discussed with Express.co.uk the difficulties one can face when taking on a side hustle.