Women’s Tennis Concludes Rainbow Wahine Fall Invitational – University of Hawai’i at Manoa Athletics

HONOLULU–The University of Hawai’i women’s tennis team waited out the rains on Saturday and Sunday morning to conclude the Rainbow Wahine Fall Invitational on Sunday afternoon at the UH Tennis Complex.

Instead of beginning at 9:00 A.M. HT, the final day of the tournament finally got under way at 2:00 P.M. under sunny skies. Two of UH’s doubles teams notched wins with Nikola Homolkova and Klara Novakova cruising past Air Force’s Abby Cotuna and Courtney Swift, 6-2. Hawai’i’s Rita Pinto nearly blanked the Falcons’ Sydney Fitch and Alexis Odom, 6-1. Ana Vilcek and Satsuki Takamura fell in the closest doubles match of the day to Air Force’s Andrea Le and Arianna Van Houweling in a tie breaker, 7-6 (5)

The Rainbow Wahine almost swept their singles matches, posting eight victories. Hawai’i’s Kaitlyn Ralar came back after dropping the second set to defeat Hawai’i Pacific’s Rikona Murakami in a third set super tiebreaker, 6-3, 4-6, 1-0 (8). UH’s Homolkova downed HPU’s Abigail Wild in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4 while Novakova held off the Sharks’ Elodie Busson by a break in the first set then breezed to a 7-5, 6-1 victory. Merrill kept things going sweeping HPU’s MIhoki Miyahara, 6-3, 7-5. Madison Kim survived a battle with Air Force’s Alexis Odom which ended in a super tiebreaker, 7-5, 4-6, 1-0 (6)

Satsuki Takamura, Anna Kern, and Ana Vilcek all won their singles matches in straight sets. Takamura held off Air Force’s Swift, 6-4, 6-3 while Kern played well downing the Falcons’ Le, 6-3, 6-1. UH’s Vilcek’s match against Air Force’s Fitch entered into a second set tie-breaker, but Vilcek nearly tossed a shut-out to edge out Fitch, 6-2, 7-6 (1)

The Rainbow Wahine will conclude their Fall schedule playing host to Stanford who finished 2022 ranked 13th in the ITA. Unlike previous years, UH will host the Cardinal on O’ahu at the UH Tennis Complex on Nov. 18 at 3:30 p.m. HT

Rainbow Wahine Fall Invitational

Day 2 Results

UH Tennis Complex – Honolulu, O’ahu

Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022

Doubles Results

Nikola Homolkova /Klara Novakova (UH) def. Abby Cotuna/Courtney Swift (AF), 6-2

Rita Pinto/Alexis Merrill (UH) def. Sydney Fitch/Alexis Odom (AF), 6-1

Andrea Le/Arianna Van Houweling (AF) def. Ana Vilcek/Satsuki Takamura (UH), 7-6 (5)

Abigail Wild Murakami (HPU) def Madison Kim/Anna Kern (UH), 6-3



Singles Results

Kaitlyn Ralar (UH) def Rikona Murakami (HPU), 6-3, 4-6, 1-0 (8)

Nikola Homolkova (UH) def Abigail Wild (HPU), 6-3, 6-4

Klara Novakova (UH) def Elodie Busson (HPU), 7-5, 6-1

Alexis Merrill (UH) def Mihoki Miyahara (HPU), 6-3, 7-5

Abigale Cotuna (AF) def Rita Pinto (UH), 6-4, 4-6, 1-0 (6)

Satsuki Takamura (UH) def Courtney Swift (AF), 6-4, 6-3

Anna Kern (UH) def Andrea Le (AF), 6-3, 6-1

Madison Kim (UH) def Alexis Odom (AF), 7-5, 4-6, 1-0 (6)

Ana Vilcek (UH) def Sydney Fitch (AF), 6-2, 7-6 (1)



