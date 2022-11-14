Worldwide Webb founder explains the role interoperability will play in Web3 By Cointelegraph



Worldwide Webb founder explains the role interoperability will play in Web3



On Nov. 11, NFT Steez, a bi-weekly Twitter Spaces hosted by Alyssa Expósito and Ray Salmond, met with Thomas Webb, the founder of the interoperable avatar game Worldwide Webb, to discuss the integration of interoperability in Web3 and the metaverse.

By definition, interoperability is a feature of Web3 whereby a product or system can work seamlessly across platforms with other products or services. Webb defines interoperability simply as “creating a token— a nonfungible token (NFT)” since, at its most basic level, no one can control it besides the creator.

