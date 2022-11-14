Yellowblue LED Creates Unique Opportunity to Help The Environment

Learn about all of the LED lighting opportunities at https://yellowblueled.com! Craig Schwienebart, Yellowblue LED President Reduce your utility bill with Midwest Solar Installers.

PLEASANT HILL, IOWA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — Yellowblue LED, the commercial LED lighting company of Eco Technologies International at https://yellowblueled.com, announced today that it is seeing expansive growth in the $50 billion LED light industry and the $17 billion solar industry. With the massive, nationwide need for flexible work conditions, higher pay and a way to conserve energy, the company has created unique opportunities for anyone who wants to improve the environment and help others.

“Our recent partnership with Midwest Solar Installers, https://midwestsolarinstallers.com, has improved our ability to help businesses significantly conserve energy and reduce their utility bills with both LED lights and solar power,” states Craig Schwienebart, Yellowblue LED President. “With the huge demand for these services, we have created unique career opportunities where no experience in commercial LED lighting or solar is required, and driven individuals can control their schedules and income potential while having access to an exclusive network and training system.”

As The Alliant Energy Small Business Energy Solutions Award winner for helping businesses save over 100K kWh in 2021, Yellowblue LED continues their innovation with their new, Dynamic Sales Management and Leader opportunities. These positions are unique because they:

• Offer flexible careers without the need for experience in the commercial LED light industry;

• Deliver instant access to a fun, supportive and exciting network without hidden fees;

• Provide a proven, proprietary system with superior training immediately;

• Help all kinds of businesses, non-profits, organizations, and more conserve energy, improve environments, and save time and money; and

• Give opportunities to earn over $100,000+ per year, operate a business, control scheduling, and much more!

Currently, Yellowblue LED serves the entire Midwest and more and plans to expand significantly in 2023.

About Yellowblue LED

As part of Eco Technologies International since 2011, Yellowblue LED is an Alliant Energy Small Business Energy Solutions Award winner in the commercial lighting industry, helping thousands of small to medium-sized businesses find the perfect LED lighting to increase productivity and greatly reduce utility costs. Yellowblue LED currently has regional offices in metro Milwaukee, WI, Des Moines, IA and Dallas, TX, serving the entire Midwest and more through a network of Independent Agents and Representatives. Through their proprietary software and systems, they make sales simple and provide cost-effective, beautiful lighting solutions for customers. For more information, visit https://yellowblueled.com/.

