Yellowstone Fans Are Already Complaining About Monica Dutton After The Season Premiere

It’s no secret that Monica is probably the least liked regular on the series.

Hell, when Yellowstone star Kevin Costner asked his fans what they were hoping to see in Season 5 prior to the premiere, the general consensus seemed to be that they wanted Monica Dutton gone.

The wife of Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), and mother to John’s grandson Tate, Monica (Kelsey Asbille) is public enemy number one in the Yellowstone world… for some reason.

Is she the most likeable character on the show? Probably not… But does she deserve all the hate? Also, probably not.

But in a perpetual state of victimhood, she’s just always kind of a downer. And yeah, she’s been dealt more than her fair share of oppression and trauma, so we were all wondering if maybe Taylor Sheridan would cut her a break in this season.

Nope…

In the Season 5 premiere, she goes into labor (a few weeks early) and she decides to drive herself to the hospital, down these dark country roads in Montana, and in the most shocking turn of events (not), hits a bison in the road, is tossed from the car and loses the baby.

Luckily, her and Tate survived, but go ahead and cue another depressing season of Monica Dutton…

And Yellowstone fans, once again, weren’t afraid to let the show know how they felt about her:

How did I know Monica was going to do something stupid! Why couldn’t she wait or call a ambulance? This character is annoying and I guess the writers didn’t listen to our complaints. #YellowstoneTV #Yellowstone — ABC🚹 (@Ms_Anglenora) November 14, 2022

Literally still mad. Why couldn’t they have killed off Monica and let baby John survive? #Yellowstone — Emily Sirko (@emilysirko) November 14, 2022

I can’t be the only one that hates Monica on Yellowstone — Tori Brantley (@brantleytoriya1) November 14, 2022

#Yellowstone really made it their priority to made Monica the stupidest character on the show. Bih been making the dumbest decisions since S1E1 smfh — Blaze (@Dwight73105) November 14, 2022

The way I feel about Monica Dutton says I’m a horrible, terrible, no good person. Her character needed to die like 3-4 seasons ago. 🙄 #Yellowstone — Chief Knockahoma (@GolfGrindBlog) November 14, 2022

Monica gets on my nerves!

Why not stay home & call a ambulance, tell Casey get his a55home NOW, pull over, let Tate’s big ass drive,ANYTHING but wtf she did🤬😡#YellowstoneTV #Yellowstone — Tina B (@TinaB330) November 14, 2022

the least appealing thing about monica is her being the victim of something and they really made another storyline about her being the victim #yellowstone — 🇺🇸 (@SilentlyL0ud) November 14, 2022

For real, Monica has been making bad decisions since season 1. Its getting me out of my nerves!!!!!! 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ #Yellowstone — 💫💫 Nosequepedo 💫💫 (@alexalb95) November 14, 2022

Yellowstone would be 100000% better without Monica. she’s always so negative, whiny, bitchy, and all around the worst cast member🥴 and that’s saying a lot considering Jamie is also on the show — mama c (@mamax2b) November 9, 2022

Love her or hate her, it’s just the beginning.