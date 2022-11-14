Yellowstone Fans Are Already Complaining About Monica Dutton After The Season Premiere

It’s no secret that Monica is probably the least liked regular on the series.
Hell, when Yellowstone star Kevin Costner asked his fans what they were hoping to see in Season 5 prior to the premiere, the general consensus seemed to be that they wanted Monica Dutton gone.
The wife of Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), and mother to John’s grandson Tate, Monica (Kelsey Asbille) is public enemy number one in the Yellowstone world… for some reason.
Is she the most likeable character on the show? Probably not… But does she deserve all the hate? Also, probably not.
But in a perpetual state of victimhood, she’s just always kind of a downer. And yeah, she’s been dealt more than her fair share of oppression and trauma, so we were all wondering if maybe Taylor Sheridan would cut her a break in this season.
Nope…
In the Season 5 premiere, she goes into labor (a few weeks early) and she decides to drive herself to the hospital, down these dark country roads in Montana, and in the most shocking turn of events (not), hits a bison in the road, is tossed from the car and loses the baby.
Luckily, her and Tate survived, but go ahead and cue another depressing season of Monica Dutton…
And Yellowstone fans, once again, weren’t afraid to let the show know how they felt about her:
Love her or hate her, it’s just the beginning.
Source link