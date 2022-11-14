Categories
Showbiz

Yellowstone fans distracted by Carter’s transformation


At the end of the first half of Sunday’s premiere, the family is rocked when a heavily pregnant Monica races to the hospital only to suffer a devastating crash.

Thankfully, she and Tate survived, but Kayce is crushed to learn their baby son was killed in the resulting carnage.

Season five will consist of 14 episodes this time round, so there will be plenty more revelations to come over the next few months.

Yellowstone season 5 continues Sundays on the Paramount Network and the following Monday on Paramount+.





Source link

Lucas Hill-Paul

By Lucas Hill-Paul

Lucas Hill-Paul is a Digital TV Reporter at Express.co.uk. As seen in: Daily Express, Screen Rant, Scottish Daily Record, Kent Live, Film Daily, The Mancunion, SWLondoner, SussexLive, Northants Live

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: