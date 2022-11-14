‘Yellowstone’ Is Officially Returning for Season 5

It’s official! Yellowstone will be back for a fifth season. The show’s fourth season had huge ratings with more than 15 million viewers tuning in for the finale (we still haven’t recovered from that wedding), so fans will be eager to see what’s next for the Dutton family.

Paramount Network announced on February 3 that production on the new episodes will begin in May. Stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, and Gil Birmingham are all set to return, and Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly will become series regulars.

Chris McCarthy, President and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks said, “Yellowstone’s record-breaking performance proves we’ve tapped a cultural nerve and unleashed a passionate audience from the center of the country to each of the coasts. Kevin Costner leads our incredible cast who make the Duttons America’s favorite family and, this new season is sure to be another one fans won’t want to miss.”

The official Yellowstone Instagram account made the announcement with a fun (and unexpected!) cookie-decorating video. Fans were not too distracted by the sweet treat to get excited about the news.

The caption says, ” We’ve got some super sweet news: #YellowstoneTV season 5 is a go. See you back at the ranch! (Cookie: @kookienomz).”

Fans chimed in with “🙌🙌🙌 can’t wait!” “This makes my day!! Can’t wait 💯💯💯yay!!” and “Yes! This calls for a celebration! 🎉🍾🎉🍾.”

Paramount Network has not announced a premiere date for season 5. In the meantime, we’ll keep watching 1883!