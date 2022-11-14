Zelenskyy visits recaptured Kherson as alleged war crimes emerge; landmines pose a danger to liberators

A general view shows a sea port in Odesa before the restarting of grain export, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine July 29, 2022.

The Kremlin said on Monday that talks with the United Nations last week on a deal safeguarding the shipment of grain from Ukrainian ports had been “fairly constructive,” raising hopes that it can be rolled over smoothly.

Senior U.N. officials met a Russian delegation in Geneva on Friday to discuss Moscow’s grievances about the Black Sea grain initiative, which has since August lifted a Russian blockade of the seaports of one of the world’s main grain exporters.

“There were talks with the U.N. last week, fairly constructive talks. We have our interest in this deal, which was originally part of the whole mechanism of the deal,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Russia has been demanding unhindered access to world markets for its own food and fertiliser exports in return for agreeing to a rollover of the Black Sea deal, which is due for renewal on Nov. 19. Moscow has indicated that it could quit the deal if progress is not made on its concerns.

“We are actually still a week away from the extension date, so work is ongoing,” Peskov added.

— Reuters