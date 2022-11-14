Zoe Kazan Just Revealed That She’s Welcomed Her Second Child With Paul Dano, Just Weeks After We Learned She Was Pregnant

If you’ve been following the news, you might be a little surprised, since Zoe just confirmed to Marie Claire last week that she was pregnant for the second time.
She also sported a baby bump during a red carpet appearance with Paul last month for a screening of her new movie She Said.
But as Zoe just revealed in an interview with Today, it turns out that she gave birth to their second child three weeks ago. Wow!
During the interview, Hoda Kotb asked Zoe, “You just had a baby how long ago?” “Three weeks ago, our second child,” Zoe confirmed.
“Oh my gosh, happy to see a family of four,” Hoda replied. “Congratulations to you guys!” Same, Hoda. Same.
Zoe didn’t go into any more detail than that, but she did recently discuss the importance of striking a work-life balance as a parent with Marie Claire.
“Everyone talks about work-life balance, but it’s also really hard to balance your priorities,” she said. “I wanted to be the person who took my daughter to her first day of preschool, and I couldn’t do that because I felt like this job, this work was as important as that. And vice versa.”
