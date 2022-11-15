🌱 Student Arrested For Loaded Gun At Nearby School + Adoptable Pets

Good morning, friends! It’s Wednesday in Catonsville and I’m back in your inbox to get you caught up on all the most important things happening locally.
Here are the top three stories in Catonsville today:
- Yesterday, Nov. 15, a student was arrested at nearby North Bend Elementary/Middle School, 181 N. Bend Road, for bringing a loaded gun to school. The student was taken into custody without incident, according the school district. As of Nov. 15, police have not informed the public how the student got the gun or the charges the minor is facing. Dr. Ted Sutton said, “It’s been normalized. We need to change the culture so it doesn’t seem normal to see a gun.” (CBS Baltimore News)
- ActivePro Rehab Partners, a physical and occupational rehabilitation care development firm, announced the acquisition of 4 Oaks Physical Therapy, a rehabilitative therapy provider. 4 Oaks Physical Therapy has six locations in Maryland, including one in Catonsville. ActivePro Rehab Partners’ CEO Andrew Lotsis said, “At ActivePro Rehab Partners, our aim is to ensure quality care is both accessible and affordable and we’re eager to bring our quality of service to Maryland.” (Newswire)
- Four cuddly eight-week-old kittens at the Animal Safe Haven And Adoptions Inc. in Catonsville are looking for their forever homes! View the link for more information on the adorable kittens and to see other adoptable pets in the Catonsville area. (Catonsville Patch)
Today in and around Catonsville:
- Wednesday Catonsville Farmers Market At 5820 Edmondson Avenue (9:00 AM)
- Live Music at the Market At Cross Street Market in Baltimore (5:00 PM)
- Sip & Sing Karaoke At Bar Elite in Baltimore (6:00 PM)
From my notebook:
- A four-bedroom home with a built-in pool in the backyard is for sale on Gralan Road in Catonsville! View the link for details and to see more homes on the market in the Catonsville area. (Catonsville Patch)
- CCBC Catonsville mens basketball team, the Cardinals, won their second straight game on Friday, Nov. 11! The Cardinals won 79 to 60 against Middlesex College. Click here to read more about the game. (CCBC Catonsville ATH via Twitter)
- Have you registered for the Turkey Trot Charity? The Y Turkey Trot Charity 5K is for all ages and abilities including first-time runners, walkers, and seasoned athletes. Register by 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 20 to beat the price increase. Click here to register and to learn more about the event. (Catonsville Chamber of Commerce via Facebook)
- The Baltimore County Arts Guild’s “Poetry Open mic with Patti Ross” is tomorrow, Nov. 17, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Catonsville Clubhouse. Click here for more information and to RSVP. (Baltimore County Arts Guild via Instagram)
Events:
- Top 10 Divorce Mistakes & How to Avoid Them – Vesta Baltimore, MD Hub (November 17)
- Journalist Marvin Kalb in Conversation with foreign policy expert, Angela Stent (November 18)
- Free Shakespearean play by military veteran classical actors (November 19)
- EC250 Commemorative Spirits Launch & Tasting for Patapsco Valley Sassafras Gin (November 30)
For sale:
That’s it for today! See you all tomorrow morning for another update.
— Rose Mendez
About me: Rose Mendez is a freelance writer. She is studying English Literature at Hunter College. She loves reading, walking around the city, and coffee!
