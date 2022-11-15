1 killed in multi-vehicle Highlands County crash

SEBRING, Fla. — A Sebring woman was killed in a five-vehicle crash Monday morning in Highlands County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), at around 8:19 a.m., a sedan was heading west on Sebring Parkway towards the intersection of Spring Garden Road when the driver suddenly lost control of the vehicle and swerved into the travel lanes of eastbound Sebring Parkway.

The sedan crashed into the side of a vehicle, which caused secondary collisions between three other vehicles.

A 77-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

This crash is an active investigation at this time.