10 Best Movies Like Raymond And Ray

With a star-studded cast headed up by Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor, the new understated dramedy Raymond & Ray is the perfect counterbalance to the summer’s overinflated blockbusters. With its quirky tone and character-driven narrative, the film follows in a long line of excellent films that get viewers thinking.





From Oscar-winning classics like Ordinary People to lesser-known movies like The Straight Story, some of cinema’s brightest gems explore dysfunctional family relationships like Raymond & Ray. While there are a ton of movies about family gone awry, only a select few capture the same evocative tone as Apple TV+’s newest hit.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Our Idiot Brother (2011)

Stream On Prime Video And Tubi TV

An idea that Raymond & Ray explores deeply is how vastly different the lives of siblings can end up being, and the oft-forgotten comedy Our Idiot Brother puts those ideas at the forefront. Newly released from jail, eternal slacker Ned imposes upon his straight-laced sisters, and their old sibling conflicts return to the surface.

RELATED: 10 Best Movies With Paul Rudd, Ranked According To Letterboxd

With Paul Rudd in the titular role, the movie never fails to make the audience laugh while also analyzing the strength of family bonds. The script never makes Ned out to be a totally unlikable heel, and it is easy to see the conflict from both sides. With an all-star cast of comedy and indie film darlings, Our Idiot Brother slipped past most audiences in 2011, but it deserves a modern revisit.

Montana Story (2021)

Stream On Showtime And Fubo TV

Dropping the comedy and focusing exclusively on the drama, Montana Story is the darker next step for fans of Raymond & Ray. After their father falls ill, a pair of estranged siblings return to their family’s Montana ranch in order to care for him, and they stir up its dark past in the process.

With the Big Sky country of Montana as its backdrop, the film is a feast for the eyes and food for thought as well. With all the same energy and tone as some of the best neo-western films, Montana Story is a nuanced story that allows the characters to shine. While it lacks the star power of Raymond & Ray, its themes and performances are just as strong.

The King Of Marvin Gardens (1972)

Stream On Prime Video And Tubi TV

Though it divided critics and audiences alike, The King of Marvin Gardens is one of Jack Nicholson’s most underrated performances in his lofty career. The film follows a sullen radio host named David who is brought along by his brother in a get-rich-quick scheme involving an island resort. However, things get heated when David’s dour demeanor begins to ruin his brother’s good time.

After the titanic success of Bob Rafelson’s Five Easy Pieces, The King of Marvin Gardens was an even deeper dive into character-driven storytelling. Like Raymond & Ray, the film is a dramedy, but the drama eventually overtakes the humor by the end. With a trio of brilliant performances from its leads, The King of Marvin Gardens is like a clinic in the art of film acting.

The Skeleton Twins (2014)

Stream On Starz

With SNL alums Bill Hader and Kristen Wiig in the lead roles, audiences were expecting a rip-roaring comedy out of The Skeleton Twins, but they got so much more. After a series of near-death experiences shake them to the core, a pair of estranged siblings reunite and explore where their lives fell apart.

RELATED: 10 Best Movies Starring SNL Alumni

Similar to Raymond & Ray, death is what brings the characters together, and it serves as a reminder that life is too short to hold grudges. Wiig and Hader shocked audiences with their dramatic prowess, though some viewers were disappointed that the film often emphasizes drama more than comedy. With the Duplass brothers involved, The Skeleton Twins is a great introduction to the mumblecore genre for uninitiated viewers.

The Savages (2007)

Stream On HBO Max

Coming at the peak of the ’00s indie film movement, The Savages slipped under the radar for many viewers but was nevertheless an excellent film. When their father falls ill, a brother and sister duo come together and must learn to be responsible adults while taking care of him.

Much in the same way that Raymond & Ray does, The Savages uses its basic premise as a stage for Laura Linney and Philip Seymour Hoffman to strut their stuff. Understated to the extreme, the film went for a realistic vibe which really comes through in the believable relationship between brother and sister.

Broken Flowers (2005)

Stream On Freevee

Sibling relationships aren’t the only ones that make for a compelling indie film, and Jim Jarmusch’s early-’00s thinker Broken Flowers showed that a parent/child relationship could be just as fascinating. An aging Don Juan finds himself in an existential crisis when he discovers that he had a child with one of his past lovers.

Bill Murray was the perfect choice for the lead role, and his aloof demeanor masks a man who is actually going through a midlife crisis. Jarmusch’s signature directing style culminates in one of the most abrupt endings in movie history, and fans of Raymond & Ray can’t expect the same neat closure that they got from the newer film.

Onward (2020)

Stream On Disney Plus

Due to the events of 2020, Pixar’s film Onward mostly flew under the radar despite it being one of the studios’ most complicated stories. Set in a fantastical realm, the film follows two elf brothers who go on an epic quest to spend one more day with their recently deceased father.

RELATED: The 10 Best Pixar Movies, According To Ranker

Much more understated than the usual Pixar fare, Onward is still a shining example of why the studio is so good at telling stories. Like Raymond & Ray, unusual circumstances are what bring the brothers together, and they bond over their shared loss and pain. The movie is humorous, but where it is really best is when it elicits a few tears from its audience.

Adaptation (2002)

Stream On Hulu

Charlie Kaufman has made a name for himself as a filmmaker who tackles simple themes in the most complicated way possible. Adaptation is the story of two brothers, one is a screenwriter with a serious case of writer’s block, and the other is a happy-go-lucky man that seems to be content with every aspect of his life.

With both brothers played by Nicolas Cage, Adaptation is one of Cage’s best movies and best performances. Though Raymond & Ray focuses on estranged brothers, Adaptation illustrates a relationship that is at a breaking point, and that could easily become estranged in the future.

Ordinary People (1980)

Stream On Showtime And Fubo TV

In Raymond & Ray, it is the death of a loved one that brings them together, but death actually drives a family apart in the classic film Ordinary People. Following his older brother’s death, a teen spirals into a dark place as he is alienated by his parents who are also suffering from the loss of their child.

Most known for its powerhouse performances, Ordinary People is actually an exercise in brilliant subtlety in the face of a melodramatic story. Lacking any of the humor of Raymond & Ray, the film is still a fascinating analysis of survivors’ guilt and how a traumatic event can actually drive people apart as opposed to bringing them together.

The Straight Story (1999)

Stream On Disney Plus

Director David Lynch is best known for his surrealist masterpieces, but his lesser-known film The Straight Story showed he could do much more. After learning of the illness of his estranged brother, a man sets out on a road trip on his riding lawn mower to see him before he dies.

Like Raymond & Ray, there is a quirkiness to the film that gives it spice. Despite that off-beat tone, the film is at its best when it is relatable, and it is the human story that is most important. Though it isn’t one of Lynch’s most popular films, The Straight Story proved he was a master storyteller.

NEXT: David Lynch’s The Straight Story & 9 Other Times A Director Stepped Outside Their Comfort Zone