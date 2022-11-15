20 Facts That Truly Shocked And Surprised Me This Week

6.

When World War II broke out in 1939, Queen Elizabeth II (then known as Princess Elizabeth), and her sister Princess Margaret were evacuated from Buckingham Palace and sent to Windsor Castle. During this time, many British children were evacuated from densely populated areas. In an effort to appeal to these children, Princess Elizabeth, who was 14 years old at the time, gave her first radio address as part of the BBC’s Children’s Hour. “My sister Margaret Rose and I feel so much for you, as we know from experience what it means to be away from those you love most of all,” she said. “To you living in new surroundings, we send a message of true sympathy, and at the same time, we would like to thank the kind people who have welcomed you to their homes in the country.”