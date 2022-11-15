22 Lindsay Lohan Movies to Celebrate Her Comeback in “Falling For Christmas”

Lindsay Lohan‘s comeback is officially underway. Nov. 10 marked the release of “Falling for Christmas,” a festive romantic comedy that showcases the comedy skills Lohan became known for in her early films, but it’s Lohan’s first mainstream film in more than a decade.

Nearly 25 years ago, Lohan burst into the public eye, leaving behind child modeling, approximately 60 television commercials, and a handful of television appearances with her breakout role as identical twins Annie and Hallie in 1998’s “The Parent Trap.” In the years that followed, Lohan proved herself over and over as a leading lady, from “Herbie: Fully Loaded” and “Freaky Friday” to “Mean Girls.” It didn’t matter how often she played the new girl at school, the rich girl with a grudge against a classmate or potential stepmother, or the unwitting participant in some fantastical mishap that upends her entire life — fans tuned in. And we mustn’t forget she even had a successful music career.

Just as she seemed to be on the brink of transitioning into more adult roles in 2007, several brushes with the law involving substance use and her unreliability on movie sets delivered a blow to her career. Lohan spent years in and out of rehab, always continuing to act in small parts in independent and made-for-TV movies along the way.

She’s gradually rebuilt her career, culminating in leading roles in two Netflix romantic comedies, the first of which — “Falling For Christmas” — is streaming on Netflix now. Her old-school fans couldn’t be prouder to see Lohan back on their screens. Whether you’ve been a fan of Lohan from the beginning or “Falling for Christmas” has you in the mood to revisit some of Lohan’s best work, we’ve compiled a list of her films for you to enjoy.