23 “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Behind-The-Scenes Facts And Secrets

She told InStyle, “The whole warehouse was full of white clothes, and we had to really identify the tribes. You see the dancers who are more Zulu — they have the white fur and the shells. Then, the Jabari, who came through with white raffia skirts and white paint on their chests. We had West Africa, with Baaba Maal, who was singing and the guy with the talking drum. Queen Ramonda was in her white isicholo, representing South Africa, and she had a lot of Ndebele symbols all over her dress. … You could actually identify all the tribes, even though they were all in white, but the white unified them in tribute to the ascension of [T’Challa, played by] Chadwick Boseman.”