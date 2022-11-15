Categories
Celebrities

25 “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Details That Are So Small And Brilliant, But You Might’ve Missed Them


A license plate toward the end of the film reads “CB112976,” a nod to Chadwick Boseman and his birthday.

25 "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Details That Are So Small And Brilliant, But You Might've Missed Them

View Entire Post ›



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: