4 Fleetwood Mac Songs Just Earned an Honor The Beatles Couldn’t Achieve

Fleetwood Mac has a storied history. The band started as a blues-based group in the 1960s, then blended various styles as it morphed into one of the most popular bands of the 1970s. Rumours achieved an impressive legacy despite the group’s members snorting seven miles of cocaine. Fleetwood Mac’s music is so enduring, four of their songs earned a music honor even The Beatles couldn’t get.

(l-r) Fleetwood Mac band members John McVie, Mick Fleetwood, Christine McVie, Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks in 1980 | Michael Putland/Getty Images

Fleetwood Mac and The Beatles overlapped for a few years in the 1960s

Fleetwood Mac had their biggest successes in the 1970s and 1980s, but they overlapped with The Beatles for a couple of years.

The Fab Four established themselves as the biggest band of the 1960s fairly early in the decade. They shot to fame in early 1963 and sustained fans’ interest for the rest of the decade (and beyond). The Beatles were the most popular band on earth in 1968 when Fleetwood Mac released its self-titled debut.

The Mac released another self-titled album in 1975, and it had a good reason to do so. That was the first album after Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham joined. The pair propelled the band to new heights with 1977’s Rumours, which went a long way to helping four Fleetwood Mac songs earn a music honor even The Beatles couldn’t achieve.

Four Fleetwood Mac songs made a list The Beatles couldn’t