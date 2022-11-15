520,000 people set to miss out on state pension triple lock increase

Eileen Holmes was born in South East London in 1921, but moved to Northern Rhodesia, now known as Zambia, in 1947 after her husband gained work there.

The pair sent money back to England to make sure their state pension would be okay, but subsequently moved to Australia.

It was only after her husband died in 1979 that Mrs Holmes realised her pension would be frozen.

She said: “I had no idea of this frozen pension scheme. It is disgustingly unfair, they take your money and then refuse to give you what you paid for.