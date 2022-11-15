7 Most Iconic Archaeologists In Movies

An archaeologist, those with such a title are tasked with the study and perseverance of human history found within the objects they have created. It’s an innately interesting job role, that sees much adventure and discovery, delving deep into the unknown pasts and treasures of life before our time in the 21st century.





In the movies, archaeologists are vastly more exciting than in real life. Some iconic movie characters are archaeologists, and to a great degree, dedicate their time, health, and action-ridden bodies to the collection and information of artifacts of this world and off it.

7/7 Elizabeth Shaw, Prometheus

After graduating from Oxford University at the record-breaking age of 17, Elizabeth Shaw left with a doctorate in paleontology and archaeology. From here, she found her calling and dedicated her time to discovering where humanity truly came from. In 2089, Elizabeth Shaw found a star map that led her and her crew to the distant moon LV-223. The object of this interplanetary adventure was to meet the makers of humanity, and Elizabeth Shaw will do anything to do so.

Elizabeth Shaw has great intellect and drive and is a welcome addition to the expanding Alien franchise. Not only is Elizabeth Shaw an iconic archaeologist in movies, but she is iconic in the Alienfranchise for being one of the many reasons that the Xenomorphs exist. Even if this was completely unintentional on her part.

6/7 Rick O’Connell, The Mummy

Richard O’Connell is the protagonist of The Mummy franchise and is adored by a global audience in part to being played by the internet’s favorite actor, Brendan Fraser. Rick is an adventurer at heart and seems to always find himself in supernatural battles with spirits and demons that have long since left this world. However, their power is from within the tombs and artifacts that Rick O’Connell explores.

What makes Rick a great character is his boastful charisma. Rick is completely likable, and a great movie character in general. Rick led The Mummy trilogy and has battled scorpion kings, mummies, and even yetis. He may be a tad messy in his escapades, but his intentions are always good.

5/7 Benjamin Gates, National Treasure

As the protagonist of the National Treasure franchise, Benjamin Gates is a history fanatic with an interest in his family’s ancestral lineage. Benjamin’s family has been involved in some key historic events in America, and Benjamin doesn’t allow himself to be left out of his family history. He’s incredibly smart, and always seeking to accomplish an impossible task with a great sense of humor and wit.

Benjamin Gates should not be underestimated, and his treasure-hunting and adventuring escapades are a great joy to movie-goers. Ben will happily go on a cross-country easter egg hunt to search for adventure, even one so bizarre and dangerous as stealing the Declaration of Independence.

4/7 Lankester Merrin, The Exorcist

By no means is Lankester Merrin a good archaeologist, but he is iconic. Lankester Merrin was a priest and a famed exorcist that ended up having plenty of encounters with the demon known as Pazuzu. This demon and Lankester Merrin seem tied together, ever since Lankester Merrin joined an archaeologist expedition to Iraq.

In Iraq, the team and Merrin discover the demon relic known as Pazuzu. From here, a demonic journey begins, and Merrin finds that an innocent and loving 12-year-old girl has become a victim of Pazuzu. Regan MacNeil is cursed with a horrible spirit, and Merrin must do what he can to fix a mistake he was involved in.

3/7 Nathan Drake, Uncharted

Although Nathan Drake is more of a treasure hunter than an archaeologist, he certainly knows enough and has the morality to do what is right. Preserving history is far more important than selling it, or allowing any strange supernatural powers to fall into the hands of the corrupt and the powerful. Nathan Drake recently leaped live-action with the Uncharted movie.

Nathan Drake is one of the most successful and iconic video game characters in recent memory. He has been the protagonist of the Unchartedseries, and with Tom Holland as the lead, may have a prosperous cinematic conquest. Nathan Drake can easily solve puzzles from centuries ago, and always finds himself in gunfights surrounding his discoveries.

2/7 Lara Croft, Tomb Raider

Perhaps a cheat entry, as Lara Croft originated as a videogame character, but Lara Croft has seen herself in many adaptions other than the videogame format of Tomb Raider. The character has been in reboots and remakes, sequels, and prequels. Lara Croft is an iconic female character in gaming, and with Angelina Jolie’s first live-action portrayal as Lara, she is an iconic female character in media.

She is a great cinematic archaeologist and has been played in the recent Tomb Raider by Alicia Vikander. As a dual-wielding, gun-shooting, backflipping adventurer, Lara Croft is full of action and smarts and goes through many adventures across the series.

1/7 Indiana Jones, Raiders Of The Lost Ark

One can dispute the fact that Indiana Jones belongs in the legendary status, not only as the most iconic archaeologist in movie history but as one of the greatest characters in fiction. Indiana Jones is played by the legendary and charismatic Harrison Ford, who brings audiences to a world full of adventure, and a Nazi-punching time.

There have been four films that Indiana Jones has been involved in, with a 5th aiming for release in 2023. Indiana Jones’ whip and fedora are as iconic as the catchphrase “it belongs in a museum!” Despite all, he has seen, and the many life-threatening adventures he has been on, Indiana Jones shows no signs of stopping. Whether it’s biblical, alien, or ancient.

