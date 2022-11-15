8 Best Journalism Movies to Watch Before ‘She Said’

“We run with what we have.” “You haven’t got the story.” “Stop the presses!” There’s nothing like the paper-shuffling of a good journalism movie. Something about watching over-caffeinated news junkies in wrinkled shirts beg for quotes on two hours of sleep— it’s as exciting as any action flick.





On November 18th, the newest addition to the genre, She Said, will open in the U.S. and U.K. The film is based on New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor's investigation and subsequent book about Harvey Weinstein's pattern of sexual harassment and assault. Here are 8 other movies that also dive into the world of journalism, from hunting down leads to conducting interviews, from the deadlines to the ethics of the business itself.

‘All the President’s Men’ (1976)

No journalism movie list would be complete without All the President’s Men. In the same vein of She Said, the film is an adaptation of Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward’s Watergate investigation and follow-up book. It’s widely considered the greatest newspaper movie of all time.

William Goldman’s script is still underrated today, even though it won an Academy Award. It’s understated, yet deliberate. As much as it’s about Watergate and the thrill of the chase, President’s Men is about two young guys learning how to be good at their jobs…and trying to get their boss to like them.

‘Spotlight’ (2015)

For some reason, the best journalism movies push back on the Hollywood-ification of the business. They want audiences to know: these are just regular people — nerds, frankly — who live in middle class houses, drink unhealthy amounts of coffee, and know how to report the news.

Spotlight may be the best example of this. The 2015 Best Picture winner follows Boston Globe journalistsas they investigate the Catholic Archdiocese for a cover-up of child molestation. Save for MarkRuffalo’s “They knew!” moment, Spotlight portrays the journalistic as it really is: often dull, always tedious, and occasionally riveting.

‘The Insider’ (1999)

People don’t talk about The Insider enough. Michael Mann’s film stars Al Pacino and Russell Crowe and follows the show 60 Minutes as they compile a report on wrongdoing in the tobacco industry.

Pacino and Crowe are fantastic, as is Christopher Plummer as Mike Wallace. It's a thrilling snapshot of what goes into a groundbreaking story and what it means for the sources who put their livelihood and lives on the line. For people who like journalism movies, this is a must-watch.

‘Ace in the Hole’ (1951)

Following the success of Sunset Boulevard, writer-director Billy Wilder returned with a bleak journalism film that’s about so much more than journalism. Kirk Douglas plays a disgraced big city reporter looking to get back in the game. When he discovers a man trapped in a cave, he uses the incident to trigger a media frenzy and revitalize his career — at the expense of the man.

For a director who made Sunset Boulevard, The Apartment, Some Like It Hot, and Double Indemnity, Ace in the Hole might be Wilder’s greatest film. It’s about many things, including the price of fame, which is often humanity. Today, it could be an allegory for the Internet, politics, you name it. Back then though, it was way ahead of its time.

‘The Paper’ (1994)

Overlooked in its time and still today, The Paper doesn’t strive to portray journalism as a noble practice or its practitioners as vaunted defenders of the free press. It’s just a movie about a paper — the coughing, the infighting, the broken air conditioning, and, yes, the struggle to report the truth (before the other guy does).

Written by David Koepp and his journalist brother Stephen and directed by Ron Howard, The Paper sizzles like a modern, unromantic His Girl Friday. For anyone who’s worked at a newspaper or a news outlet, every character in the movie is recognizable. There’s the guy who can’t think of a synonym, the fresh-faced photographer in over her head, and, of course, the grizzled editor who’s both addicted to the rat race and can’t stand his job.

‘Broadcast News’ (1987)

This slot could’ve gone to His Girl Friday, but instead it goes to Broadcast News, James L. Brooks’s network news satire. Starring Holly Hunter, Albert Brooks, and William Hurt (oh, and also Jack Nicholson in a small, but memorable role), Brooks’s film includes some of the great comedic performances of the 80s and some of the decade’s sharpest dialogue.

It makes this list for its unique look at the network news. Albert Brooks's on-air sweat attack and Hurt's manufactured tears are hilarious and contrast the humanity (or lack thereof) that goes into every broadcast. Plus, the whole thing is just plain funny: "Tom, while being a very nice guy, is the Devil."

‘Frost/Nixon’ (2008)

Spoiler alert: Zodiac won’t be on this list. It’s a better film than Frost/Nixon, is it a better journalism movie? Maybe not. Frost/Nixon follows David Frost as he prepares for and conducts his famous 1977 interviews with former President Richard Nixon.

When boiled down to its base component, Ron Howard’s second inclusion on this list is about the art of the interview. How to prepare. The right questions to ask. How to corner a subject. In the tradition of All the President’s Men, the adaptation of the original play is about learning how to do the job right and then learning how to do it better than anyone.

‘Almost Famous’ (2000)

Almost Famous is many things: a love letter to music, a coming-of-age story, a film about sex disguised as love and love disguised as sex. But at its heart, or maybe around the edges of its heart, it’s the story of a young journalist and his first assignment.

Cameron Crowe’s film centers on a 15-year-old aspiring music writer who goes on tour with the fictional band Stillwater. Over the 122-minute runtime, he learns the danger of growing too close to his subjects, and the danger of not being close enough. “You wanna be a true friend to them? Be honest, and unmerciful.” It could be the best piece of advice ever given in a journalism movie and a perfect bow on our list.

