A Florida Getaway Where Equestrian Chic is the Norm

The Equestrian Hotel Ocala, Florida is a quiet escape in the middle of “Horse Country” with noteworthy restaurants, weekly entertainment, and a luxurious spa- not to mention a gape-worthy moment at every turn.

While obviously luxurious, there are subtle reminders (like the 15 foot tall giraffe and daily selection of cereal-covered donuts) that this is a place that welcomes children of all ages, and no prior equine knowledge is necessary.

Photo by: Ethan Tweedie

Led by neoclassical French architecture, every inch of the property was designed exclusively for the hotel by the in-house design team: from the Hermes/Louis Vuitton inspired carpeting to the custom saddle stools around the horse-shaped bar in the Yellow Pony Pub.

On weekends, the property floods with spectators for the equestrian competitions- busloads of retirees from the nearby Villages community mix and mingle with high society equestrian crowds. It’s truly something to be seen.