A Florida Getaway Where Equestrian Chic is the Norm

The Equestrian Hotel Ocala, Florida is a quiet escape in the middle of “Horse Country” with noteworthy restaurants, weekly entertainment, and a luxurious spa- not to mention a gape-worthy moment at every turn.
While obviously luxurious, there are subtle reminders (like the 15 foot tall giraffe and daily selection of cereal-covered donuts) that this is a place that welcomes children of all ages, and no prior equine knowledge is necessary.
Led by neoclassical French architecture, every inch of the property was designed exclusively for the hotel by the in-house design team: from the Hermes/Louis Vuitton inspired carpeting to the custom saddle stools around the horse-shaped bar in the Yellow Pony Pub.
On weekends, the property floods with spectators for the equestrian competitions- busloads of retirees from the nearby Villages community mix and mingle with high society equestrian crowds. It’s truly something to be seen.
Source link