ABBA star Frida hit out at critics over harsh reviews





Today, Tuesday, November 15, 2022, is the 77th birthday of Anni-Frid Lyngstad – better known as Frida. The star recently returned to the limelight when ABBA’s ninth and final album, Voyage, was released in 2021. But many critics were not happy with the record.

Voyage was the first album to be released after their 1980 record, The Visitors, which received rave reviews upon release. 41 years later, ABBA said goodbye to their fans with a ten-track album and a final farewell. However, when it was finally released, many critics did not think the record stood up to the ABBA name. Shortly thereafter, Frida appeared on BBC Radio 2 in 2021 to discuss the album with Zoe Ball. During the interview, she made an attack on those who didn't like Voyage.

Frida, whose full name is Princess Anni-Frid Synni Reuss, Countess of Plauen, said: “I’m so happy that people are touched by what we do – apart from some very sour critics – but we don’t care about them!” Zoe agreed: “No we don’t care about them!” At the time, The Guardian’s Jude Rogers slammed the record, saying: “Rather than reflecting poignantly on the past, much of the rest of Voyage feels terminally stuck there. [Songwriter Björn Ulvaeus] recently said these songs were written ‘absolutely trend-blind’. It shows.” NME added that there are some “bumpy moments” throughout the album. READ MORE: ABBA’s Bjorn Ulvaeus gushes over new love following 41-year marriage

Although ABBA’s Voyage received some hugely negative reviews, it also received many positive ones. The Independent gave it five stars, with critic Helen Brown writing: “It’s a terrific, family-friendly smorgasbord of a record that delivers all the classic ABBA flavours.” Rolling Stone gave it a whopping four stars. Critic Rob Sheffield wrote: “Voyage reflects how far these four have traveled, musically and emotionally. There’s no embarrassing attempt to get up to date with the bops the kids are into these days, a compliment to their integrity.” Voyage went on to sell well over 2.5 million copies worldwide.

ABBA followed their final album up with a live show also titled ABBA Voyage. The performance is built from ABBAtars – virtual versions of the band – in augmented reality who perform for viewers. Every performance will be held in a custom-built arena erected at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London, England. The concerts sold out when they first went on sale, but you can grab last-minute tickets now.

