After Electric Fan Support In Germany, Tom Brady Responds To Being Compared To The Beatles

The NFL GOAT Tom Brady is playing his 23rd season this year. He has certainly experienced a full house. But the German audience was different. The hustle and bustle of the NFL game in Germany was compared to The Beatles when they first visited America in 1964.

The world’s most decorated rock-n-roll group touched down in New York. They had scored their first Number One record. After that, they made their live U.S. debut. Obviously, when such a popular band arrives in a city for the first time, their fans will scream and faint because of excitement. Although nobody fainted or hurt their voice box, hopefully, when Tom Brady appeared on the field, thousands cheered for the star QB.

Jim Gray, the host of Brady’s monthly podcast, asked him a question. Did the ovations bring to mind how The Beatles interacted with their American fans when they met them for the first time?

To this, Tampa Tom said, “I felt like it was a great celebration of sport. Now, I think when you think about sports in our communities, what really brings us all together in different ways, you know. And I think it’s hard to think in popular culture, what can bring groups of people together from all over the world to celebrate and to be together and to have fellowship.”

The super-successful debut of Tom Brady and the Bucs

The energy and passion the crowd brought to the stadium were unrivaled in a nation where American football is likely only watched on television. 69, 811 people turned up at the arena to watch an electrifying game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks.

In his fourth international appearance, Tom Brady appeared as the oldest active player. He also had freshly achieved the feat of completing 100,000 passing yards. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback saw fans who cheered and encouraged him throughout the game.

Oct 16, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports | Reuters

The crowd roared and sang in unison some of the iconic American songs. “I think everyone who was a part of that experience got to have a pretty amazing memory for their life. Thank you for hosting us. We appreciate it. Thank you,” said the 45-year-old NFL GOAT.

Brady received a bespoke pair of lederhosen when he was in the middle of a news conference to show how much he is adored in Germany. The leather shorts had the flag of Germany and the logo of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady happily accepted the gift. It was amazing to see how passionately the Germans enjoyed the game.

