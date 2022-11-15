Akanksha Juneja Announces Her Relationship With Akash Patidar, Shares A Lovey-Dovey Picture With Him

Akanksha Juneja is one of the most beautiful and talented actresses in the television industry. She made her television debut with the show, Mahayatra. Moreover, Akanksha had even worked in some hit tv serials C.I.D., Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, The Adventures of Hatim, Adaalat, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Ishqbaaz, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and many more. Apart from her acting career, the actress enjoys a huge fan following on social media. And she often shares oh-so-gorgeous pictures of herself with her fans.

For instance, on October 24, 2022, Akanksha Juneja had taken to her IG handle and shared an amazing glimpse from her Diwali celebration. In the picture, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress looked amazing as she donned a beautiful green-hued brocade lehenga which she paired with a sleeveless choli and plain dupatta. Along with it, Akanksha had penned a beautiful Diwali wish for her fans which could be read as:

“May this festival of Lights cast out all the darkness of ur life…Happy Diwali.”

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan Reveals If He Would Want To Cut Ties With Dad, Amitabh Bachchan In The Past

On November 15, 2022, Akanksha Juneja surprised her fans and friends by announcing her relationship. Taking to her Instagram handle to announce her relationship, Akanksha shared a lovey-dovey picture with the love of her life, Akash Patidar. In the photo, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress looked pretty in a printed co-ord set, while her boyfriend donned a printed shirt paired with a pant. Along with it, Akanksha penned a heartfelt note which can be read as:

“So finally meet the love of my life @akashpatidar, I am so glad to have you in my life.”

Soon after Akanksha made the announcement, her fans flooded her comment section with wishes. One of the users wrote, “God bless the sweet couple”, while another commented, “Congratulations @akankshajunejaofficial. However, it was her boyfriend, Akash Patidar’s reaction to her post that caught our attention. Expressing his love for Akanksha, Akash wrote:

“I Want to be with you forever and ever my Love.”

Suggested Read: Sheela Priya Sheth’s Sexual Accusation On Sajid Khan, He Told Her, ‘Your Breasts Are Not Big Enough’

Earlier, in an interview with the ETimes, Akanksha Juneja had opened up about her relationship status and revealed that she was single at the moment. The 32-year-old actress was asked whether there was any specific reason behind her singlehood or if it was like she was waiting for her soulmate. In response to this, the Ishqbaaz actress explained that she was happily married to her work at the moment. However, she also added and accepted that it was her terrible experience in her past relationship that haunts her even to this very day. Adding that, she had been in a serious relationship with someone for three years, Akanksha had said:

“Actors’ relationships issues have always been under the radar. I have no reason to lie or hide my relationship status -I love the fact that I am single at the moment and am happily married to my work. Having said that, I haven’t been single all my life. I was in a serious relationship and that continued for three years. But then things turned sour as my partner became abusive and used to physically assault me. After his temper cooled down, my ex always used to accept his mistake, apologise and I used to forgive him -it became a vicious cycle. But then he became frequently abusive so I finally decided to walk out of it.”

Congratulations to Akanksha and Akash!

Next Read: Late Disha Salian’s Fiance Rohan Speaks Up Two Years Later After Her Death, Says He Received Threats

AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get App

AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device Android or IOS (Apple)