Alabama Women’s Basketball Heads to South Florida For Midweek Matchup – University of Alabama Athletics

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama women’s basketball team will travel to Tampa, Fla., to face South Florida in a midweek match up Wednesday night at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Fla. The Crimson Tide and Bulls will tip off at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN+.

The Game

Alabama (2-0) vs. USF (3-0) – Game Notes

Series History: First Meeting

ESPN+ ($) – Jim Louk (play-by-play) and Brigid Merenda (color) on the call

How To Follow

About the Tide

Alabama opened the 2022-23 season with a pair of victories, taking a 98-51 win over Alabama A&M at home Nov. 7 before traveling to Tulane for a 76-61 victory last Thursday night

Brittany Davis paced the Tide, scoring 50 points through two games, which included a 24-point, 11-rebound performance against the Green Wave

paced the Tide, scoring 50 points through two games, which included a 24-point, 11-rebound performance against the Green Wave After the first week of action, Davis leads the conference in points per game (25.0) and made threes (12)

Davis has recorded back-to-back 20-point games to start the season, (26 points vs. Alabama A&M; 24 pts and 11 rebs at Tulane)

In addition to Davis, Hannah Barber and Jada Rice tallied double digit points against the Green Wave with Barber posting 12 points and Rice chipping in 10

and tallied double digit points against the Green Wave with Barber posting 12 points and Rice chipping in 10 UA shot 45.2 percent from the floor and 40.9 percent from beyond the arc, while holding Tulane to 34.4 percent from the floor and 30 percent from beyond the three-point line

About South Florida

The Bulls enter the game with a 3-0 record, coming off a recent 70-59 win against Jacksonville

Wednesday’s game is the fourth consecutive home contest to start the season for USF, who has also hosted Morehead State (87-40), Florida A&M (90-50) and Jacksonville (70-59)

Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu leads the team with 21.0 points and 9.0 rebounds a game

Carla Brito is averaging 10.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per contest to open the season

Both Fankam Mendjiadeu and Brito earned weekly honors for the American Athletic Conference

For all the latest information on the team, follow AlabamaWBB on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. General athletic news can be found at UA_Athletics on Twitter and Instagram and Alabama Athletics on Facebook.

-UA-