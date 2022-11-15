Alex Scott goes for gold in sexy silk dress at ITV Palooza

Alex Scott, 38, ensured all eyes were on her as she arrived at The Royal Festival Hall, London, on Tuesday for this year’s ITV Palooza.
The former footballer put on a leggy display in the gold wrap dress that featured a slit going all the way up her thigh.
The silk gown was flatteringly tied at the waist and included a plunging neckline that perfectly complemented Alex’s physique.
Alex elevated her height with a pair of perspex court heels and she accessorised with silver earrings and a long necklace.
The football pundit amped up the glamour with bold red lipstick and her dark hair styled in bouncy waves.
