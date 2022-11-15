Alexander Zverev to face Djokovic in injury comeback as Kyrgios looms

The Kites’ world No 1 Swiatek will face recent WTA Finals champion Carolina Garcia of team Eagles in the women’s singles match before Holger Rune and Sania Mirza pair up to represent the Kites against the Eagles’ Bianca Andreescu and Rohan Bopanna. Each team will then face each other over the course of the next three days of the tournament before the top two teams do battle in the final on December 24, meaning Zverev will also have to face the likes of Kyrgios while the Aussie will take on Djokovic in a Wimbledon final rematch.

When the new team tournament was first announced, Djokovic said: “This new event is exciting, there’s no doubt about it. I absolutely love playing in Dubai, I’ve had a lot of success there over the years and really enjoy the fans. This is something different, and it’s going to be great being a part of it.”