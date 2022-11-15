AMD Ryzen 7000X3D CPUs may top out at eight cores for now

The AMD Ryzen 7000 series is all but confirmed to be bolstered in the future by models packing 3D V-Cache, with alleged specs on prospective chips now making their way to the internet. Curiously, it seems that team red isn’t planning to be all that ambitious with its initial Zen 4 3D refresh.

A line of AMD Ryzen 7000X3D processors could put team red firmly in the lead in the race for the title of best gaming CPU. Currently, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D trades blows with the most powerful Zen 4 and 13th Gen Intel Core chips when it comes to its ability to boost fps, mostly thanks to its 3D V-Cache.

According to leaker ECSM_Official, we can expect six core and eight core models of AMD Ryzen 7000X3D processors to be “unveiled in the middle and late 2023 H1.” However, this doesn’t mean that the top-of-the-line CPU with 3D V-Cache will have eight cores, just that “there is no news for the higher one.”

Given the timeframe, the capabilities of these Ryzen 7000X3D chips will be put to the test by faster 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs that are rumoured to launch next year. Here’s hoping that Windows 11 22H2 update performance woes are long resolved by then, to give both series a fair fighting chance.