An open Metaverse, who will lose!! | By

An open metaverse for an open, decentralized industry. A necessity or a want?

In the history of computing and technology, competition has always been between an open system and a closed system. So, for laptops and computers, Microsoft represents the open system and Apple represents the closed system. As for mobile phones, Android would be an example of an open system and Apple would be a closed system as well. One could argue which system is better and which system is more popular.

When it comes to the Metaverse and its utilities in industry and all other sectors an open system is highly inevitable as interoperability and decentralization are within the DNA of the Metaverse. An open system is what Meta is advocating and building the infrastructure for along with hundreds if not thousands of other Metaverse platforms around the world. While Apple`s plans are not entirely clear yet, whether and when will they will eventually use the word Metaverse instead of or in addition to pushing a mainly AR/XR/MR-driven agenda. Yet, it is inevitable that Apple would be going for a closed system which would be challenging given the interoperability nature and necessity of the Metaverse. However, Apple does have the potential and capability to come up with some sort of a “Metaverse closed system” that people would buy into.

What would be better then?

Neither Microsoft nor Samsung nor Apple is losing. Each system and company has its audience and a huge base of users. It will highly depend on the use case and the user`s requirements. For the time being the infrastructure and development are highly in favor of an open, interoperable, decentralized system. Creating a closed system will have its limitations and might undermine the core idea of the Metaverse. An open, interoperable Metaverse is a necessity for many industries and businesses. The ability to smoothly use your digital assets, and different types of software and perform operations in various Metaverse platforms is crucial. The industry is rapidly developing, and the users of the Metaverse will decide which system will dominate.