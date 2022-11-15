Andrew Garfield Admitted That He Struggles With “Some Guilt” Over Not Settling Down & Having Kids By 40

He said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast: “Emma kept on texting me, and she was like, ‘Are you in this new Spider-Man film?’ And, I was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about.’ She was like, ‘Shut up, just tell me.’ I’m like, ‘I honestly don’t know.’ I kept it going, even with her. It was hilarious. Then, she saw it, and she was like, ‘You’re a jerk.’”