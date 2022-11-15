Anker Eufy robot vacuums are up to 44 percent off right now | Engadget

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

We’ve finally reached the point where a robot can vacuum for us — but smart vacs aren’t cheap. Eufy, from parent company Anker, makes solid and affordable robot vacuums that often go on sale. In fact, we recommend waiting until a good deal like this comes around before diving in so you can join the robot revolution while saving some cash. Right now Amazon is hosting a sale on Eufy vacuums with discounts of up to 44 percent on the smart vacs. The sale includes the Eufy RoboVac 11S, which is down to $140 from its list price of $230, just be sure to click the box to apply the $60 coupon.

We tested the 11S in our budget robot vacuum guide and named it the best bang for your buck. We particularly liked the way the slimmer profile was able to get under low-slung furniture and thought its collision avoidance was remarkable. It’s relatively quiet, and did a good job of cleaning the carpets, only missing the occasional crumb. It doesn’t have WiFi, but the included remote takes on most of the scheduling features you’d find in an app. Overall, it impressed us with its smarts, especially for the price, which is now an even better deal.

Another robot mentioned in our guide is the Eufy RoboVac G30, it’s just $180 right now, which is a steep 44 percent lower than its $319 list price. The G30 is a newer model than the 11S, and features Dynamic Navigation 2.0, improved navigation software that relies less on random patterns to choose its cleaning path. Anker gives the Pascal (Pa) units to rate the suction of Eufy vacuums, and the G30 is rated to 2000pa, which is on the higher end of the spectrum (the 11S above rates at 1300Pa). With WiFi and a dedicated app, you can control it from your phone, or even with Alexa if you have an Echo smart speaker or display.

The Eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid got a well-deserved honorable mention in our best robot vacuum guide. It’s a robot vacuum and mop in one, which you can get for $320 right now, instead of its usual $650. The sale price takes 15 percent off, and the clickable coupon discounts another $230. We liked the amount of customization you get with the X8, including a “tap and go” feature that gets the vac to clean an exact spot. You can also straight up control the robot manually, which we thought felt like controlling a slow and slightly clumsy RC car.

The “hybrid” in the name refers to the mopping features. When you want to wipe down your hard floors, there’s an on-board water tank to fill and included mopping cloths to attach. You’ll also want to mark off the no-go zones wherever there’s carpet.

The X8 uses LiDAR laser scanning to navigate and unlike some smart vacs, the X8 can learn where not to go through virtual no-go zones you set within the app. We were impressed by how well the X8 navigated, but you should note that if you prefer to set your boundaries using boundary strips, the X8 doesn’t come with any, you’ll have to buy those separately.

