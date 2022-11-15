Apple Hiring to Build its Metaverse?

According to relevant patent filings and recent job postings, Apple (AAPL) appears to be working on the creation of a “3D mixed-reality world” with metaverse-like characteristics. Over 30 augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR)-related jobs have been posted on Apple’s careers page since November 1st.

Apple is looking for a combination of hardware and software engineers to work primarily in its Technology Development Group (TDG). TDG is a top-secret team that is thought to have existed as early as 2017 and is now focusing on developing AR and VR technology. Even while it is widely regarded as an “open secret,” the company has never formally acknowledged such a project was in the works.

According to its careers page, the tech giant is currently searching for over 150 positions, but one job posting from August specifically mentions a form of “3D mixed-reality world.”

Source: Apple

One job description stated that “in this role, you will work closely with other developers and build tools and frameworks to enable connected experiences in a 3D mixed-reality world.”

Although all these developments point towards Apple moving towards a metaverse-like environment, the company’s marketing chief said that he would never use the term “metaverse.”

According to a Digitimes article on November 9th that cited unnamed sources, Taiwanese electronics company Pegatron will assemble the Apple AR/VR headset. The iPhone 14 is currently put together by Pegatron.

Apple patents for a metaverse-like product

According to USPTO patent filings, Apple trademarked “Reality One” and “Reality Pro” in August. These products are referred to as “photographic and optical apparatus and instruments” and “virtual and augmented reality headsets, goggles, and glasses,” respectively.

The registrations were issued under the name “Immersive Health Solutions LLC,” a Delaware shell company. This tactic is frequently utilized by major corporations like Apple to conceal their future product plans.

In December 2021, the same company was listed in a trademark application for “RealityOS,” which is thought to be Apple’s operating system for its rumored forthcoming headset.

Other trademark applications, including one from China under the name Apple Inc., depict a haptic “VR glove” that tracks the movement of specific fingers and further indicates the company’s interest in a potential Metaverse realm.

Apple has a track record of delivering some of the best products in the tech space. Moreover, even when tech stocks were plummeting, Apple kept its losses at a minimum. At press time, AAPL was trading at $148.28, down by 0.95% in the last 24 hours.